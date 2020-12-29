'I am so proud,' Momoland's Nancy tells Charlie Dizon after 'Fan Girl' win

Charlie Dizon and Nancy McDonie have a video call in a July 2020 episode of ‘Rise Here Right Now.’ YouTube: Rise Artists Studio

MANILA — Nancy McDonie of the K-pop girl group MOMOLAND has joined the chorus of personalities who congratulated “Fan Girl” star Charlie Dizon on her best actress win in the Metro Manila Film Festival.

In an Instagram Stories update on Tuesday, Nancy shared a screenshot of a climactic scene in the Antoinette Jadaone film, showing Charlie as the titular character Jane in anguish.

“Best actress,” Nancy wrote in her caption. “I am so proud and impressed with your performance. You are amazing, Charlie. You deserve [the] best actress [award]. Congratulations.”

Nancy McDonie congratulates Charlie Dizon on her breakout role in ‘Fan Girl’ through Instagram. Instagram: @nancyjewel_mcdonie_

Nancy, 20, and Charlie, 24, have known each other for 13 years.

They became co-trainees in South Korea, which led to Nancy’s popularity as a K-pop idol. Charlie’s stay there, however, encountered roadblocks related to her visa status, cutting short her dream of joining the K-pop industry.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Despite going their separate ways, Nancy still regards Charlie as her “best friend in the Philippines” with whom she has “a lot of unforgettable moments.”

Charlie has been open about her heartbreak of her aborted career in South Korea. In fact, during her audition for “Fan Girl,” that chapter became an emotional trigger in her performance that helped her clinch the role, according to Jadaone.