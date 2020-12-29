Did you know? Charlie Dizon never got complete script of 'Fan Girl'

MANILA – Charlie Dizon is still on cloud nine two days after she bagged her first Best Actress award for her performance in the movie “Fan Girl.”

Dizon was able to celebrate her win on the night of the ceremony as she was with her leading man Paulo Avelino and filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone at that time.

“Noong awarding po, nandoon ako kina direk Tonet so kahit paano nakakain po kami together after. Kasama din po si Paulo,” she said in an interview on TeleRadyo’s “Sakto” on Tuesday.

Describing how ecstatic they all were that night, Dizon revealed: “Every time po na may mananalo sa Fan Girl, nagwawala kami doon. Noong huli na po, noong ako na 'yung inannounce, umakyat na po 'yung guard tapos sinita na po kami kasi masyado na daw maingay.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Fan Girl” dominated the 2020 MMFF after winning eight awards in total.

Aside from Dizon’s Best Actress win, her leading man Avelino was also named Best Actor, while Jadaone received the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards.

The other awards the film raked in were Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing, and Best Picture. It also secured the third spot for having the Best Virtual Float.

“Fan Girl” tells the story of a 16-year-old fan who sneaks into Avelino’s home one night. It is billed as a cautionary tale about fans and their overzealous and obsessive tendencies, with the trailer warning: “Never meet your heroes.”

The film made Dizon an overnight sensation with her stirring portrayal of a fan girl in the movie.

When asked how she first reacted when she learned about what her role required, Dizon revealed that she was not actually able to read the script as a whole before they started filming.

“Actually po, hindi po pinabasa sa akin 'yung script nang buo. Hindi ko po nalaman din 'yung mismong sequences or kung anong gagawin. Pero noong audition pa lang po, nilinaw naman ni direk Tonet 'yung gist nung story and kung ano ang mga mahihirap na gagawin. Doon pa lang po, tinanong na niya ako kung kaya ko,” she said.

Dizon said she just went with her gut and trusted both Avelino and Jadaone.

“Siyempre um-oo lang po ako. Kumbaga surprise din po lahat ng eksena sa akin noon. Pero siyempre, um-oo ako dahil alam ko naman na si direk Tonet 'yun and si Paulo ang makakasama ko. Nagtiwala po ako sa kanila,” she said.

Does she consider this her biggest break as an actress?

“Opo. Siyempre masayang-masaya din po ako sa naging reactions ng tao sa ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding.’ Isa din po iyon sa highlight ng 2020 ko. Pero sobrang saya ko po na na-appreciate ng mga tao yung 'Fan Girl' kasi bago po siya lumabas sa Pilipinas, 'yun ang ikinakakaba ko, kung matatanggap ang ganung klaseng konsepto dito. Siyempre ang dami kong ginawa doon na first time ko ginawa sa screen. Masaya po kami na tinangkilik din ng mga Pilipino,” she said.

On what her fans could expect from her in the months to come, Dizon said: “Actually wala pa po talaga. Pero may ginawa po ako, na-shoot ko na po before. Meron po ako sa iWant na Horrorscope episode, yung Virgo episode. Yun po siguro muna [ang pwede nilang abangan], sa January po lalabas.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC