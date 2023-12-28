Sharon Cuneta (left) and Vilma Santos. File



MANILA -- Megastar Sharon Cuneta turned to social media to share her happiness for screen veteran Vilma Santos, who won Best Actress at the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal.

Santos, dubbed local showbiz's Star for All Seasons, took home the Best Actress award for her performance in "When I Met You In Tokyo," her reunion movie with the country's Drama King Christopher de Leon.

"And the Best Actress is... Congratulations, my friend and idol, ate Vi! I told you!" Cuneta, who was also also nominated as MMFF Best Actress for her performance in "Family of Two," said in an Instagram post.

"I love you so much! Hugely deserved," she added.

Santos turned emotional as she accepted her Best Actress award on Wednesday. She said that their main goal was not to win, but to breathe life into Philippine cinema after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other big winners in the MMFF's Gabi ng Parangal were "Firefly," which won Best Picture, and "Gomburza," which got seven trophies.



RELATED VIDEO: