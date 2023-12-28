Miles Ocampo on MMFF win: 'Ganito pala ang feeling'

Miles Ocampo. Screenshot from MMFF Facebook page.

MANILA — It was a surreal moment for Miles Ocampo when she received the Best Supporting Actress award during the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal held Wednesday.

"Six years po ako nagsimula sa industriya, 27 na po ako next year, first time ko pong tatanggap ng award. Ganito po pala feeling ng mga artista," the actress said.

Ocampo emerged as the winner for her performance in "Family Of Two" and was up against Agot Isidro ("Becky And Badette"), Alessandra de Rossi ("Firefly"), Gloria Diaz ("Mallari"), and Janella Salvador ("Mallari").

The actress thanked the team of "Family of Two" noting how she accepted the project despite coming from her thyroid surgery.

"Sobrang pinag-isipan ko po kung tatanggapin ko 'tong project na 'to, alam ko po na kakatapos ko lang pong operahan kaya baka sabihin mukha po akong nanay ni Alden, but thank you so much to my director sa tiwala niyo po."

Ocampo was in tears when she was thanking her family: "Pina-practice ko lang 'to dati, may award na tayo."

"Sa lahat po ng hanggang ngayon ay naniniwala sa kaya ko, salamat po. Lord, ang dami pong nangyari ngayon pero thank you po."

Ocampo rose to fame as part of the cast of the drama TV series "Mga Anghel na Walang Langit" and later on being part of the comedy show "Goin' Bulilit."

She earlier made raves online for her stint in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as the young Marites, later on played by Cherry Pie Picache.

The winners of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival were revealed on Wednesday with "Firefly" bagging the Best Picture along with 2 other trophies.

"Firefly" won the Best Child Performer trophy for lead star Euwenn Mikaell and Best Screenplay, while "Gomburza" won the most awards with 7 trophies.

Related video: