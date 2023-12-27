Fan death at Taylor Swift's Rio concert caused by heat exhaustion: report

A firefighter cools off fans of US singer Taylor Swift with a hose as they queue outside the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium before Swift's concert, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 18, 2023. American superstar Taylor Swift on Saturday was mourning the death of a 23-year-old fan during her first show in Brazil before a crowd of 60,000. The death occurred as much of central and southeastern Brazil has been suffering an unusually oppressive springtime heat wave. Tercio Teixeira, AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO — The death of a fan during Taylor Swift's November concert in Rio de Janeiro was caused by heat exhaustion, according to an autopsy report published Wednesday by Brazilian media.

Ana Benevides, 23, died during Swift's first "Eras Tour" show in Brazil on November 17 after the head index had risen to 59 degrees Celsius (138 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Brazilian beach city that day.

Benevides, who was one of 60,000 fans attending the concert, died from "thermal exhaustion due to diffuse exposure to heat," the autopsy report read.

It also determined that the young woman suffered from "cardiovascular shock" and bleeding of the lungs, which resulted in "sudden death."

The report by Rio de Janeiro state's Civil Police was published by local media. Reached by AFP, the agency declined to comment or confirm the report.

Swift said she was "devastated" by the death, and postponed her second show scheduled for the following night.

Organizers of the show have faced criticism after fans said they were forbidden to enter the Nilton Santos stadium with water bottles despite the overwhelming heat.

The company organizing the show, Time For Fun, said the young woman was quickly treated by first responders after feeling unwell, and then transferred to the hospital an hour later.

Time for Fun later apologized, saying they should have prepared better.

In November, much of central and southeastern Brazil was suffering an unusually oppressive springtime heat wave.

