Pepe Diokno. Screenshot from MMFF Facebook page.

MANILA — "Gomburza" director Pepe Diokno has one wish for Philippine cinema after winning the Best Director trophy during the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal held Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Diokno credited his team for being united to tell the story of the three Catholic priests who were executed during the Spanish occupation.

"My job as a director is to gather the most brilliant right people for the project and given the space and the power to create, so I want to thank everybody behind the scenes as well as behind the camera who brought this film to life," the director said.

"We are all united by this love this of a story about our country and that brought us to the finish line, so thank you so much to all of you," he added.

Diokno was all praises for the 9 other films in the MMFF, noting how many have come back to cinemas with this year's roster.

"All the films are amazing this year and it's so nice to see people back in the cinemas, nakakataba po ng puso," he said.

Diokno hopes that this will continue and that moviegoers would continue to support local films.

"I hope that this is a start of a good trend for Philippine cinema in general. May Philippine cinema live and mabuhay po ang pelikulang Pilipino, mabuhay po ang Pilipinas," he said.

The winners of the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival were revealed on Wednesday with "Firefly" bagging the Best Picture along with 2 other trophies.

"Firefly" won the Best Child Performer trophy for lead star Euwenn Mikaell and Best Screenplay, while "Gomburza" won the most awards with 7 trophies.

