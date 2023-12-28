Bryan Tanaka confirms split with Mariah Carey

Brian Tanaka and Mariah Carey. Instagram/@bryantanaka



Bryan Tanaka has publicly confirmed the end of his seven-year relationship with international pop superstar Mariah Carey.

The choreographer uploaded a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, describing their separation as "amicable."

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual," he said. "And as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."

Tanaka also expressed his appreciation for Carey and her children, saying their "warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

He went on to ask the public for understanding, privacy, and respect "during this sensitive time."

Read his full statement below:

