Sarah Geronimo to release new song before 2022 ends

Sarah Geronimo. Photo from Sarah Geronimo's Instagram account.

MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo will be releasing a new song before the year ends, Viva Records announced Wednesday.

In a teaser, Viva Records revealed that the song will be titled "Sansinukob, Salamat" and will drop midnight of December 30.

"Ikaw ay isang pagpapala," Viva Records said in the caption along with a snippet of the song.

Geronimo's new single will come just two months after she released back-to-back tracks in October — "Dati-Dati" and "Cuore."

Since then, she has resumed her TV appearances, notably on "ASAP Natin 'To" and "It's Showtime."

"Excited po ako for the coming year dahil akalain niyo po marami-rami surprises ko sa inyo mga Popsters," she teased after her "It's Showtime" performance last week.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

