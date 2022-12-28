MANILA - Comedienne and TV host Melai Cantiveros has received a special Christmas gift from her husband, actor and fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" former housemate Jason Francisco.

On Instagram, Cantiveros posted photos of her hand with a sparkly ring.

"Thank you, Papang, sa iyong Christmas gift," she said.

Early this month, the couple marked another milestone as they celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

Cantiveros and Francisco first met when they joined the reality series "Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up" in October 2009. Their relationship blossomed in the show and gave birth to their love team “Melason.”

They got married In December 2013 and now have two kids: Mela and Stella.

