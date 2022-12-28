Photo from Mariah Carey's Instagram account.

American pop diva Mariah Carey stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her Christmas hit for a third straight week.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" was still No. 1 and was followed by 5 more holiday songs "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree", "Jingle Bell Rock", "A Holly Jolly Christmas", "Last Christmas", and "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year".

According to Billboard, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" drew 48.7 million streams, 39.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 11,000 downloads in the United States in the December 16 to 22 tracking week, citing data from Luminate.

"Kill Bill" by SZA went down to the seventh spot, followed by another Christmas song "Feliz Navidad". Former top charters "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift and "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras took the ninth and tenth spots to complete the Top 10.

Carey, who extended her lead with the most number of weeks on top of the chart at 90, thanked her fans for the milestone.

"I can’t even handle this news... I’m jumping up and down in the snow! Meanwhile Cha Cha is swimming around and Mutley is howling like a kid running around in circles feeling our energy," she tweeted, referring to her pet dogs.

Carey also has the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

Becoming a pop culture icon for Christmas is just one of Carey's many achievements.

The hitmaker has 5 Grammy awards under her belt — Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together," Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi," Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love," and Best New Artist.

