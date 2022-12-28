K-pop group Treasure to hold concert in Manila

Photo from Treasure's Facebook page

MANILA -- K-pop group Treasure will hold their first solo concert in Manila next year.

On Wednesday, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines finally announced the date when the Korean boy group will be performing for their Pinoy fans as part of their "Hello" tour.

The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 15, 2023.





Aside from Manila, Treasure will also hold shows in Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, and Macau.

In July, Treasure performed at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila, marking the group's first visit to the country.

