Screenshot from 48th Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal livestream

MANILA – Veteran actor Ian Veneracion has become a household name in the entertainment scene – having been in the industry for four decades now.

Capping his 40th year in showbiz this year, Veneracion was hailed as Metro Manila Film Festival’s Best Actor for his role in the suspense-thriller film “Nanahimik Ang Gabi.”

And it could not be even more special as this was his first-ever top acting award in his long stint in the industry.

“I’ve been in the movie industry for 40 years and this is the first time I received a Best Actor award. Thank you so much,” said Veneracion during the “Gabi ng Parangal” Tuesday night.

In his acceptance speech, Veneracion threw praises to the film’s director for his masterpiece and his two co-stars, Mon Confiado and Heaven Peralejo.

“Thank you so much. First of all, all of us here as artists, we create lives to tell the truth. Thanks to the genius Shugo Praico, my writer and director,” he said.

“This fictional movie has so many layers of truth underneath. I’d like to thank also my co-stars, si Mon Confiado and Heaven Peralejo.”

“Nanahimik Ang Gabi” also received several awards, including Third Best Picture, Best Musical Score, and Best Production Design.

Meanwhile, Confiado’s performance also did not go unnoticed as he took home the Best Supporting Actor plum.

Peralejo was nominated for Best Actress but was edged out by eventual winner Nadine Lustre for “Deleter.”

In the official trailer, “Nanahimik Ang Gabi” showed Veneracion lying to his wife about being on duty as he was spending time in a secluded house with Peralejo.

Hinting at some daring scenes, Peralejo dropped her towel in front of Veneracion, who was playing the piano.

But the trailer turned tense when she saw a man outside the house, who turned out to be a bloody Confiado.

