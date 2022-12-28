MANILA – She may not have won the coveted best actress award at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, but the nomination alone already makes Heaven Peralejo extremely grateful.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, Perlajo said: “Lord, You’ve been so great to me. To be even nominated as Best Actress in this year’s MMFF is already a big win for me especially as this is my first leading role in this kind of genre. My heart is so full.”

In the same post, Peralejo congratulated her “Nanahimik ang Gabi” co-actors Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado for winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

“Also, couldn’t be more proud of my two leading men for bagging the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Awards. I’ve said this multiple times, but I feel so honored to be able to work with you two,” she said.

Towards the latter part of her post, Peralejo took the opportunity to thank Lauren Dyogi, saying he’s been there for her throughout this whole journey.

“I appreciate you as a boss, more so, I love you and I look up to you as my Tatay.”

In the end, the young actress is hoping more people would patronize the local film industry.

"Isa pong karangalan ito. Maraming maraming salamat po sa mga sumuporta at patuloy na sumusuporta. Nawa’y patuloy nating tangkilikin ang pelikulang Pilipino.”

