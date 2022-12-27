'Drag Den PH' queens channel Kapamilya villains

The queens of 'Drag Den Philippines' as popular ABS-CBN villains. Screenshot

MANILA — The queens of "Drag Den Philippines" season 1 channeled popular villains of ABS-CBN shows in their latest theme wear challenge.

In the third episode, the queens were tasked to wear looks inspired by antagonists in Pinoy films and teleseryes.

Both Maria Cristina and O-A channeled Valentina, now portrayed by Janella Salvador in the Kapamilya adaptation of "Darna."

O-A gave a direct interpretation by dressing like a serpent while Maria Cristina wore a sleek look.

Aries Night went as Rubi from the iconic "bida-kontrabida" series, which starred Angelica Panganiban as the title character.

Bringing along a suitcase, Barbie-Q was garbed in a red dress as Daniela Mondragon, the character of Dimples Romana in the series "Kadenang Ginto".

"You are all so good at being evil b****es," Manila Luzon said after their runway presentations.

Maria Cristina was leading the race after winning the third challenge of "Drag Den Philippines," but lost the advantage to Barbie-Q and will be tasked to choose her role for next week's musical.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: