MANILA -- "Best pahabol blessing."

This is how Dimples Romana described her newest achievement as an actress.

On Tuesday night, Romana won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for her performance in the film "My Father, Myself."

In an Instagram post, Romana expressed gratitude all those who were part of the drama film.

"Biggest pahabol blessing. Father God, I feel unworthy and yet you bless me with so much more than what I feel I deserve," she said.

"What a joy to work with people who empower you to do be better always," she added.

Romana also thanked her family for the love and support.

"And to my family, none of this would be possible if not for your constant love, support, forgiveness, and understanding of my passion as an actor," she said.

