Toni Gonzaga and Melai Cantiveros

MANILA -- Not a few were surprised when TV host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros was included anew in the cast of the Toni and Alex Gonzaga Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “The ExorSis.” The sisters admitted Cantiveros is their “lucky charm.”

In 2018, the Gonzaga sisters fielded their first MMFF entry, RC de los Reyes’ “Mary, Marry Me,” a romantic-comedy with Cantiveros in the cast that was a good romp at the box office that year.

Therefore, it was a no-brainer to include Cantiveros in the cast of the horror-comedy, “The ExorSis,” an MMFF entry this year, written and directed by Fifth Solomon.

“Sobrang grateful kami ni Alex that Melai is again with us in this movie,” Toni told ABS-CBN News. “Hindi tayo sigurado sa mga mangyayari sa cinema because of this pandemic. Tapos tumaas pa ang COVID cases last year.

“Before the pandemic, we were supposed to start shooting this project. But since nag-pandemic nga, the story of ‘ExorSis’ was changed. We had to strictly follow all the protocols. Madaming bawal at limited na tao lang ang kailangan.”

In fact, Toni was all the more convinced to even produce a solo movie for Cantiveros next year because “Melai deserves it.”

“Sobra kaming naniniwala ni Alex kay Melai,” Toni said. “Melai fanatics kami. We always tell her our appreciation. Sobrang galing niya. Sa tagal niya sa industriya, she was able to keep her core. Pagaling lang ng pagaling as the years went by.”

Alex pointed out Cantiveros is the only celebrity who won the grand prize in two reality shows – “Pinoy Big Brother” (2009) and the first season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” (2015).

“Nanalo siya twice, so binoto siya ng mga tao,” Alex said. “Siya lang ‘yun. Wala ng iba pa. Mahal talaga siya ng taong bayan.”

Working with Cantiveros again, as well as the other cast members of “ExorSis” – Dennis Padilla, Joel Saracho, Isay Alvarez, Kedebon Colim, Tess Antonio, Angie Castrence – was a “wonderful experience” for Toni.

“I’m super happy that I worked with the cast of this movie. They were such a joy to work with. It didn’t feel like shooting. Feeling namin nag-retreat lang kami.

“Mas marami ang bonding moments. Ang saya-saya. Sobra akong grateful that they accepted this project and they all enjoyed being in this movie.”

Doing a comedy-horror flick brings back fond memories for Toni of her first film venture with Star Cinema, Joyce Bernal’s “D’Anothers” (2005).

“Sobrang saya ang experience ko at that time. Here in ‘ExorSis,’ I play Gina, the ate of Alex, and Melai is our best friend. We all grew up together. Our parents died early, so I took on the role of being the ‘mother’ of Alex, which I didn’t like. All my angst, napo-project ko kay Alex.”

Having an MMFF entry brings no pressure to the sisters, even with their first one back in 2018. “I only reminded Alex how we used to watch MMFF entries when we were young at Sta. Lucia East Mall,” Toni said.

“Ngayon, isa na ang pelikula namin sa pinagpipiliang entries sa MMFF. Mas iniisip namin ‘yun para hindi kami ma-pressure at mag-enjoy lang kami. Hindi kami malulungkot ‘pag may hindi nangyari.

“So instead, nagpapasalamat na lang kami na dati, kami lang ang nanonood pero ngayon, kami na ang pinapanood.”

Working with her sister no longer brought any awkwardness for Toni. “We simply enjoyed working together,” she insisted.

When the sisters did “The ExorSis” last year, they had no idea when and where the horror-comedy flick would be shown.

“Bahala na kung saan namin siya ilalabas,” Alex said. “But sobrang natuwa kami at nakasama kami sa MMFF. Sa lahat ng nangyari, hindi namin na-expect na makikita pa namin ito sa moviehouse.”

The story and the project came about while Solomon and Alex were in New York in November 2019. The latter suggested that Solomon come up with a script for a new film project with the sisters.

Solomon finds it easier to direct a film when he also pens the story. “Alex and I started brainstorming movie concepts and scripts at that time,” the young director recalled. “Mahilig kasi akong magkwento sa kanya.

“Since kailangan ko din ng pera, gumawa ako ng script. Comedy ang original script, but when the pandemic came, mas madaling gawin ang horror. Konti lang ang tao sa mga eksena.

Although Toni and Alex supply the comedy part, the horror, drama and the rest of the aspects of “ExorSis” are credited to its young megman.

“Ang movie, ‘pag pinanood mo siya, hindi mo mararamdaman that it was shot during the pandemic,” Solomon pointed out. “Ang mga cast, ang taas ng mga bato nila at atake sa mga eksena. Super happy ako na nakagawa ako ng ganitong movie.”

Toni acknowledged they are always aware to follow the right precautions and observe protocols while filming “ExorSis,” even now when the theaters are open again for the showing of their film.

“We always follow the decisions of the government, the malls, the MMFF committee. Whatever their decisions are, naka-isip na sila ng paraan kung paano magiging safe sa pagbabalik ng cinema, we will follow all the new rules implemented

“The fear will always be there, but if you will follow the masks, social distancing na effective and helpful, that’s important.”

Alex, meanwhile, admitted most people are still wary about COVID, especially the new omicron variant. “Ang gusto lang namin, mawala ang takot nila kapag napanood nila ang movie namin.

“Sa gitna ng takot, pwede kang tumawa. We leave it to the authorities to decide. Kami dito sa ‘ExorSis,’ we will just abide. We leave it with the people kung ano ang choise nila, lumabas at mannod ng sine or not.”