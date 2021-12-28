The lead stars of the Emmy-winning HBO series “Big Little Lies” are mourning the passing of one of their directors, Jean-Marc Vallee.

Vallee died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City. He was 58.

His demise was reported on Sunday by the entertainment website Deadline and confirmed on Twitter by his representative Bumble Ward.

“I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again,” wrote Reese Witherspoon.

“Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken,” said Laura Dern.

Nicole Kidman, for her part, said it’s hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Vallee being gone.

“I'm shattered. He was at the center of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness, and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me,” she said.

“I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… It doesn’t get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc,” Kidman added.

Shailene Woodley also penned a lengthy tribute for Vallee as she reminisced about the last time she saw him.

“Shock. Shock. Absolute, complete + utter shock. The gravitas of this loss is just… There are no words,” she said.

“Saying you will be missed is a massive understatement. You gave the world, and my tiny world, the treasure of feeling less alone + more alive. We will miss you every day. Thank you for being the artist so few of us can claim ourselves to be today: authentic, dedicated, well crafted, and true. I love you. Transition beautifully, ma chérie.”

Vallee’s Hollywood breakthrough came with the 2013 AIDS drama “Dallas Buyers Club,” which won Oscars for actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

His recent victory as a director came from “Big Little Lies,” which starred Witherspoon, Kidman, Dern, Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep. The show won eight Emmy awards in 2017. – with Reuters