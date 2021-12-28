KD Estrada on leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother': No regrets

MANILA -- KD Estrada said he is thankful to be part of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

The singer, who ended his "PBB" journey last Sunday, posted photos of him outside the famous yellow house on his Instagram page.

In the caption, he shared his thoughts leaving the hit reality series of ABS-CBN.

"Words can't explain what a ride this has been. But I can definitely say that I have no regrets, because even on the bad days, I learned something valuable that I will always carry," he said.

"To everyone out there going through the same thing as me, I want to say that I'm proud of you and you deserve all the good things coming your way. I know that it seems hard and the road looks unclear, but I promise that at the end of it all, you'll find peace," he added.

Estrada and his "big sister" Alexa Ilacad ended their stint as housemates after receiving the least number of "save" votes

With their eviction, only five housemates remain inside the house: Brenda Mage, Anji Salvacion, Alyssa Valdez, Samantha Bernardo, and Madam Inutz.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.