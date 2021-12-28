ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Charo Santos Concio considers her best actress win at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for her performance in the movie "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" "a very pleasant surprise."

"To MMFF, this is a very pleasant surprise in a challenging year where I have been in a roller coaster of emotions," she said in an Instagram post.

Although she was unable to personally receive the award, Concio said she is honored to have been recognized by the MMFF this year.

She shared her victory with the director, producers, staff, and crew of "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon."

Concio also congratulated her co-stars Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol for winning the special jury prize and the best supporting actress award, respectively.

"I am extremely proud of the both of you! This wouldn't be possible if not for the teamwork, dedication, and excellence of the entire team," she said.

"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" also bagged the following awards: second best picture, the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award, best production design, and best visual effects.

According to Concio, she is dedicating her win to her husband Cesar, saying she is "the one man who truly made it possible for me to fly."

She also offered her victory to the people of Tacloban, where the movie was set.

"I had the privilege to share your story around the world in my own little way. Sana rin po ay maging inspirasyon ito sa ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan ng bagyong Odette. May I also take this opportunity in encouraging everyone to help our kapamilyas in need. Tulong-tulong po tayo sa pag-ahon.’ Damo nga salamat! Let’s all stay safe and healthy," she said.

"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" follows a family in the aftermath of super typhoon Yolanda.

It has drawn critical acclaim internationally, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.

This year's MMFF opened on Christmas Day and will run until January 8. Owing to eased lockdown measures, it screens entries in cinemas unlike the 2020 edition, when it held the entire festival virtually.