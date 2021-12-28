MANILA -- Angela Ken's "Ako Naman Muna," a song about self-affirmation and self-love, dominated ABS-CBN Music's list of most watched videos on YouTube for 2021.

"Ako Naman Muna" reached 16,023,278 combined views for its lyric video and music video this year.

This was followed by the music video for Maymay Entrata's "Amakabogera" with 8,645,542 views.

The "Sigurado" music video performed by actress Belle Mariano ranked third with 6,172,626 views, followed by BGYO's "He's Into Her" with 3,035,425 combined views (lyric video and music video).

Check out the rest of ABS-CBN Music's Most Viewed Videos on YouTube for 2021 in the video below:

