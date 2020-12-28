What happened after 'Fan Girl' won major MMFF awards

MANILA – The team behind the movie “Fan Girl” had the best reaction after winning major awards at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) awards night Sunday.

Making sure they will never forget this milestone, filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone shared on Twitter how their team erupted into cheers after learning about their awards.

In one clip, Jadaone, Black Sheep’s Kriz Gazmen and Charlie Dizon were seen jumping up and down while screaming on top of their lungs when Paulo Avelino was named Best Actor.

The same thing happened when Dizon herself won Best Actress, leaving her breathless and teary eyed when she was delivering her acceptance speech.

Hindi kami masyadong masaya!!! Hindi talaga!!! Wahhhh @mepauloavelino best actor!!! Deserve!!!!!!!!!! Sana more than dalawang promo ka na sa pelikula, JJ!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GPBqlIuS3G — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) December 27, 2020

Hindi kami masaya para kay @charliedizon_ hindi talaga!!!!!!!!! We labyu Eprel!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rMAzdkc66I — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) December 27, 2020

“Thank you po sa MMFF at sa MMDA para sa award na ito. Gusto ko po mag-thank you kay God kasi binigyan niya ako ng opportunity na mapabilang sa Fan Girl. Miss Iza, thank you dahil ikaw yung naging tulay ko kay direk Tonet para makilala nila ako. Thank you po sa management ko, sa Rise Artist, sa Star Magic, kay Inang Olivia Lamasan salamat po sa lahat ng suporta niyo,” Dizon said.

“Direk Tonet, thank you po [sa] napakagandang pelikulang ito. Hindi ko alam kung makakagawa pa ako ng ganitong klaseng pelikula kaya sobrang thank you po sa opportunity na ito. Paulo, thank you dahil ikaw yung naging partner ko dito. Talagang sinusportahan mo ako nung nagshu-shoot tayo. Thank you sa lahat ng producers namin at sa lahat ng bumubuo ng Fan Girl. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” she added.

Dizon said she never thought she will reach this point early on in her career.

“Hindi ko akalain na makakaabot ako dito. Sana proud po 'yung magulang ko. Thank you po,” she said.

Meanwhile, Avelino delivered a brief message of hope during his acceptance speech, before dedicating his award to his 10-year-old son Aki.

“Salamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng MMFF and MMDA. Alam ko mahirap ang buhay ngayon para sa karamihan sa atin, pero pinapanalangin ko na lang na sana umayos ang lahat. Kumapit lang tayo, lumaban lang tayo at sigurado akong dadating ang panahon sa hindi malayong kinabukasan na giginhawa ulit ang pamumuhay natin. Thank you, thank you so much. This is for you, Aki,” he said.

Aside from the two major acting awards, "Fan Girl" also won Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Director.

It also secured the third spot for having the Best Virtual Float.

“Fan Girl” is a collaboration of ABS-CBN Films' Black Sheep with Globe Studios, Project 8, Epicmedia, and Crossword Productions.

The movie tells the story of a 16-year-old fan who sneaks into Avelino’s home one night. It is billed as a cautionary tale about fans and their overzealous and obsessive tendencies, with the trailer warning: “Never meet you’re heroes.”

Avelino portrays himself in the movie.

Check the full list of MMFF 2020 winners here.

