'Law of attraction': Angeline Quinto makes dream in yearbook a reality

MANILA — Angeline Quinto believes that the law of attraction is real, citing her own journey to becoming a professional singer.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Quinto shared a photo from her old yearbook.
Beside her yearbook photo were the words: "Nothing is impossible. To be a professional singer someday."
In the caption, she wrote: "Law of attraction."
Quinto, who won the TV talent contest "Star Power" in 2011, is now considered one of the country's top singers.
The 31-year-old has also ventured into acting, starring in both movies and teleseryes.
She is part of the upcoming ABS-CBN drama "Huwag Kang Mangamba."
