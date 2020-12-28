'Law of attraction': Angeline Quinto makes dream in yearbook a reality

MANILA — Angeline Quinto believes that the law of attraction is real, citing her own journey to becoming a professional singer.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Quinto shared a photo from her old yearbook.

Beside her yearbook photo were the words: "Nothing is impossible. To be a professional singer someday."

In the caption, she wrote: "Law of attraction."

Quinto, who won the TV talent contest "Star Power" in 2011, is now considered one of the country's top singers.

The 31-year-old has also ventured into acting, starring in both movies and teleseryes.

She is part of the upcoming ABS-CBN drama "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC