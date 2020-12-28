‘I am so heartbroken’: Singer Ray-An Fuentes survives COVID-19, but loses wife to disease

Ray-An Fuentes survived COVID-19 but his wife, Mei-Ling succumbed to the disease. Facebook: Ray An Fuentes

MANILA — Music veteran Ray-An Fuentes is mourning as his wife, Mei-Ling, succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease, the “Umagang Kay Ganda” hitmaker announced on Monday.

She was 68.

“My sweetie has gone home for good,” Fuentes wrote in a Facebook post, saying Mei-Ling died on December 27, 4:15 p.m. in Canada, where they are based.

Fuentes’ entire family — including the couple’s adult children Daniella, Miguel, and Julio — had tested positive for COVID-19 in early December.

Ray-An and Mei-Ling were hospitalized, and were subsequently placed under intensive care, according to the singer’s series of updates on social media in recent weeks.

While Ray-An’s condition improved and he was eventually discharged from hospital on December 20, Mei-Ling remained in the ICU as complications spiraled, until her passing on Sunday.

“We finally just had to release her to the Lord because the other possible reality is brain damage. We didn’t want her to suffer anymore,” Fuentes wrote in his statement.

“I am so heartbroken. This is so painful,” he said.

Fuentes and his children, who have recovered, had accepted that they would be unable to spend Christmas with Mei-Ling, but still held hope that she, too, would hurdle the disease.

“Y’all have a merry Christmas this year,” Fuentes wrote on Christmas Eve. “If you’re with your loved ones, really celebrate their presence. That’s a huge blessing.”

“But the Fuentes’ fam is not going to have a ‘merry’ Christmas this year. Never entered our minds that it would be like this this year… Though our hearts are aching, Jesus is still the reason for the season.”

According to Fuentes, his family was allowed to visit Mei-Ling shortly before she passed on.

“My sons and daughter sang this at her bedside:

You give and take away

You give and take away

My heart will choose to say

Lord, blessed be Your name”.