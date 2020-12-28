Dawn Zulueta, husband mark 23rd wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Dawn Zulueta and her husband, Anton Lagdameo, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary last Sunday, December 27.

Zulueta, 51, took to social media to greet her husband on their special day.

Posting a throwback photo taken days before their wedding, the actress expressed her love for Lagdameo.

"Winter 1997: At a cocktail party in Manhattan just days before our wedding... You will forever be my always. Happy 23 to us," she wrote.

In her previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Zulueta praised her husband for always being there for her and their children.

She said she's lucky to have a husband like Lagdameo.



"Masuwerte ako dahil may husband ako. Nakakapag-balance kami... Hindi ko magagawa ang lahat ng nagagawa ko ngayon if it were not for his support. Pero he's willing kasi to make adjustments na tutulungan niya ako. Ang suwerte nga," she said.

Zulueta and Lagdameo, who got married in 1997, have two children named Jacobo and Ayisha.

Related video: