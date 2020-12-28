2 best actresses in 1 film? Janine Gutierrez, Charlie Dizon fangirl over each other

Janine Gutierrez and Charlie Dizon starred each in a film that fetched them best actress trophies this year. QCinema / Black Sheep

MANILA — Charlie Dizon and Janine Gutierrez, stars now seen as bona fide actresses amid acclaim for their respective, most recent film outing, sparked excitement among their followers Sunday as they revealed being fans of each other and expressed hopes of co-starring in the future.

Gutierrez fetched back-to-back best actress trophies this year for her lead role in “Babae at Baril,” from Gawad Urian and FAMAS, in addition to the same prize from the 2019 QCinema Festival, where the film premiered.

Dizon, meanwhile, has become an overnight sensation with her stirring portrayal in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Fan Girl,” which earned her her first best actress win.

Just hours before Dizon was announced the winner at the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday, Gutierrez joined the chorus of praise for “Fan Girl” star on social media, after having watched the film by Antoinette Jadaone.

“What a film!” Gutierrez tweeted. “Sa totoo lang, wala akong masabi. Ang ganda. Ang sakit. What a ride. Do yourself and watch it now.”

Mas idol po kita. Ms. Best Actress 🥺❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/DgbQHEcqfy — Charlie Dizon (@charliedizon_) December 27, 2020

“I want to be Charlie Dizon when I grow up,” she quipped.

Dizon replied to Gutierrez, saying, “Mas idol po kita, Ms. Best Actress.”

Noticing the exchange, film producer Bianca Balbuena, who is a co-producer of both “Babae at Baril” and “Fan Girl,” told the actresses, “So happy I got to work with both of you in a year.”

Balbuena’s tweet was a light bulb moment for Gutierrez, who asked, “Pwede ba kami magkasama?”

Ahead of that prospective collaboration, Gutierrez has already co-starred with Dizon’s “Fan Girl” leading man Paulo Avelino, who also won best actor for the MMFF entry, in the romance film “Ngayon Kaya.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC