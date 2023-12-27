Newly married LJ Reyes celebrates Christmas with family

LJ Reyes celebrated her first birthday and Christmas as a married woman with her family.

The actress turned 36 on December 25.

On Instagram, Reyes uploaded photos of her with her non-showbiz husband, Philip Evangelista, and their children.

"I can’t ask for more in this lifetime. Merry Christmas, everyone!" she captioned her post.

It was last October when Reyes officially tied the knot with Evangelista, who has a son from a previous relationship.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with actor Paolo Contis, her partner of six years and Summer's father.

Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.

