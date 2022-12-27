Photos from Sandara Park's YouTube channel

MANILA – Korean pop star Sandara Park made the Christmas season a little more special for her fans as she dropped a cover of the classic Yuletide song “Winter Wonderland.”

Park showcased her vocal prowess with her rendition of holiday tune, which has more recent, popular versions by Michael Buble and John Legend.

“Winter Wonderland - John Legend Cover by DARA with Jeong DongHwan(MeloMance),” she teased in her Instagram account.

The video of Sandara'a performance has reached 36,000 views on YouTube since it was released.

Meanwhile, many of Park's followers were impressed by what they described as improvement in her singing voice. Several expressed appreciation for the star’s own version of the song.

“Wow! I’m so impressed with how she improved so much and the ad libs are on fire!” one fan commented.

Park similarly charmed her Filipino supporters las week, when she shared a clip of her dancing Tinikling, the national dance of the Philippines.

Proving she is still in touch with Filipino culture, Park tried to dance the Tinikling even if she hasn’t had a lot of practice in recent years.

While she did not perform the steps perfectly, her followers said they appreciate how Park remains a Filipina at heart.

Park, who is dubbed by her Filipino fans as the "pambansang krungkrung," rose to fame in 2004, when she finished runner-up in the ABS-CBN talent search "Star Circle Quest."

After a string of film and TV projects, Park, decided to leave for Korea to pursue a showbiz career there. In 2009, she took on the name Dara as a member of the iconic 2NE1.



