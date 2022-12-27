MANILA – Sarah Labhati turned to social media to share an adorable moment she and Richard Gutierrez had with their two sons, Zion and Kai.

As seen on Instagram, Lahbati and Gutierrez were sharing a kiss when Zion and Kai suddenly entered the picture.

“Momol interrupted,” Lahbati playfully captioned her post.

The cute moment caught netizens’ attention, including those of their fellow celebrities, with most of them saying Zion and Kai had impeccable timing.

The family of four are currently vacationing in Tokyo, Japan.

Prior to their family trip, Lahbati also recently went to Korea where she spent some quality time with Zion and Kai without Gutierrez.

