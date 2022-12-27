MANILA – Nadine Lustre feels grateful that her boyfriend, Christophe Bariou, gathered enough courage to see her latest movie, “Deleter.”

Pointing out that Bariou does not really like horror movies. the actress said she appreciates him coming out to watch her film.

"Napanood niya naman na. Excited siya. Pero hindi kasi siya mahilig sa horror movies. Pero sabi niya, manonood daw siya for me," she said, as quoted by Push.

"Medyo kapag gusto ko manood ng horror movies, ayaw niya. So alam kong ayaw niya talaga. Pero [sabi niya sa akin before siya nanood] tatapangan niya ang sarili niya para mapanood daw niya," she added.

The psychological thriller film is an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival. It follows the story of Lyra (Lustre) while a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound her as she also struggles to escape her “own troubled past.”

Given its techno-horror theme, Lustre said the film is better seen in the big screen, and is hoping more people would come out to see it.

"Iba rin kasi 'pag sa sinehan mo mapapanood ang horror movie kaysa sa TV lang. Iba sa pakiramdam. Kasi 'yung audio, surround sound, ganun. Kaya iba talaga ang pakiramdam kapag sa sinehan mo mapapanood," she said.

Also starring Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes, “Deleter” is directed by Mikhail Red.

It is Lustre’s second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

Related video: