Photos from Melai Cantiveros' Instagram account

MANILA – Christmas was literally sparkling for Melai Cantiveros, as the "Magandang Buhay" host shared photos of her husband Jason Francisco's expensive gift to mark the holiday.

Cantiveros made sure to flex the diamond ring she received from Francisco through an Instagram update, posting snaps of her hand sporting the piece of jewelry.

“Thank you Papang sa iyung Christmas Gift love u to the moon , roadtrip , broom broom , skert skert , zoom zoom #loveyou,” she said in her playful caption.

Aside from Christmas, the couple also celebrates their wedding anniversary in December. For their ninth, Cantiveros got candid about their struggles which, for her, have resulted in a more mature version of themselves.

“9 years of loving and hating. 9 years of accepting and blocking each other. 9 yeaars of receiving and giving. 9 years of keeping the faith and losing the faith to each other. 9 years of trusting and doubting each other,” she wrote.

“Happy 9 yrs Wedding Anniv Papa Nuggets . Kahit minsan di mu ko MaGets love na love padn kita wanggets Love u with our Nuggets, Ate Nuggets and Baby Nuggets,” she added.

Cantiveros and Francisco first met when they joined the reality series "Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up" in October 2009. Their relationship blossomed during the show and gave birth to their love team “Melason.”

They got married In December 2013 and now have two kids: Mela and Stella.

