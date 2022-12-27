BB Gandanghari poses on the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal red carpet. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — After a seven-year absence, BB Gandanghari is back in the local showbiz scene.

Tapped as one of the hosts of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) awards ceremony Tuesday night, Gandanghari relished her moment on the red carpet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The media quickly dubbed her “Queen of the Night” as she alighted from her Porsche car and pirouetted in her blue gown before the cameras.

“Ako ba ang queen? Nasaan ang korona?” the actress exclaimed, laughing.

More than rocking the red carpet, Gandanghari is grateful for the public’s acceptance of her gender transition.

“Wala namang nagbago, nandiyan pa rin kayo at nandito pa rin ako!” she told the press. “I did not expect that I would be received this way!”

She is also happy that she has finally reunited with her mother, Eva Cariño, and their family.

Gandanghari revealed she is studying various career options under Viva Entertainment, including a possible movie or series.

“I really came here for a vacation but it may become a working break! We’ll see,” she enthused, also giggling at the prospect of being paired with Ian Veneracion, who emerged best actor later that evening.

“All in God’s hands!” she said.

