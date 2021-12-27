Home  >  Entertainment

Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista spend Christmas together

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2021 12:06 PM

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/tvpatrol/12/27/ruffa-herbert.jpg

MANILA -- Actor-politician Herbert Bautista celebrated Christmas with rumored girlfriend Ruffa Gutierrez and her family.

On TikTok, the former beauty queen shared a clip which shows some of her family members exchanging and opening Christmas gifts. 

Towards the end of the video, Bautista can be seen sitting next to Gutierrez.

@iloveruffag

The eve before Christmas 🥰🎄#viral #gutzchristmas2021 #foryou

♬ Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

Gutierrez worked with Bautista in ABS-CBN's romantic-comedy series "The House Arrest of Us" starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

She has two daughters with her former husband, Yilmaz Bektas. 

Bautista also has children from a previous relationship. He previously dated actress-host Kris Aquino, who is now engaged to former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento. 

Related video:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Herbert Bautista   Ruffa Gutierrez   rumored celebrity sweethearts  