MANILA -- Actor-politician Herbert Bautista celebrated Christmas with rumored girlfriend Ruffa Gutierrez and her family.

On TikTok, the former beauty queen shared a clip which shows some of her family members exchanging and opening Christmas gifts.

Towards the end of the video, Bautista can be seen sitting next to Gutierrez.

Gutierrez worked with Bautista in ABS-CBN's romantic-comedy series "The House Arrest of Us" starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

She has two daughters with her former husband, Yilmaz Bektas.

Bautista also has children from a previous relationship. He previously dated actress-host Kris Aquino, who is now engaged to former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

