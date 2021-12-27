How MMFF entries are faring in cinemas amid pandemic

MANILA – This year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is relatively faring well despite earlier reports that it had a low turnout during its opening day, spokesperson Noel Ferrer said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Ferrer said it was the cinema operators themselves who stated that the December 25 opening of the MMFF has been their highest grossing day so far since they re-opened amid the pandemic.

“Not even the big Hollywood films (like 'Eternals') are able to approximate the gross that MMFF 2021 has generated so far,” Ferrer said.

“In fact, the first day gross alone this year covered 1/3 of the total MMFF online gross (in its entire run) last year. With more people going to the cinemas by the day, sa first 3-4 days pa lang, puwede nang malampasan ang total gross last year. Wala pang major sakit ng ulong problema sa piracy,” he continued.

Ferrer said the fact that there is a film festival this year is already an achievement in itself, and that it is a great step towards the revival of the local movie industry after being non-operational for almost two years.

“Sobrang appreciated ng mga producers ang efforts ng MMFF na buhayin at bigyang sigla ang pelikulang Pilipino,” he said.

“Sa Hollywood ganito rin, hindi maiaalis ang takot at pangamba -- kahit saan na nag-reopen ang sinehan ay ganito. The important thing is we took the challenge -- and we really had to take that painful first step -- because we really have to start somewhere.”

Ferrer went on to ask for everyone’s continued support as the country copes with the pandemic.

“Kung sa mga nasalanta ng Odette may kagyat tayong ayuda, ang industriya ng pelikula ay binagyo at dumapa rin. Ang hinihinging suporta ay ang pagbabalik sa mga sinehan para panoorin ang mga likhang sariling atin. Ito ang tulong/ayuda na inaasahan sa bawa’t isa. Hindi lang ito para sa kabuhayan ng mga tao kundi ang patuloy na paglikha ng sining -- sa gitna ng pandemya,” he said.

“Ipagpatuloy natin ang suporta at pagmamahal sa pelikulang Pilipino. Sa huli’t huli, sino nga ba ang magtutulungan kundi tayo tayo rin naman, di ba?”