'House of Gucci' to open in PH cinemas on January 19

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga take as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, respectively, in the movie 'House of Gucci'. Handout

MANILA – Hollywood film “House of Gucci” is slated to open on January 19 in Philippine theaters from Universal Pictures International.

The movie is inspired by the shocking true story behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci and based on Sara Gay Forden’s “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed”, published in 2001.

The latest Ridley Scott-directed film tells the story of the real-life family drama set at the critical era of the famed Italian fashion empire’s history.

It features Adam Driver and Lady Gaga taking on the roles of Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, respectively.

“It’s almost as though the cast were all different musical instruments,” said Lady Gaga, “like an orchestra – everything from the drums to the bass to the brass to the woodwinds and strings. And because we’re all so different as actors, Ridley is the one conducting a symphony of all these different orchestral elements.”

“I hope audiences will take away a sense of enjoyment in the artistry of this film, which allows us to appreciate the work of a great troupe of filmmakers who take their work really seriously, but also have fun in trying to create a piece of entertainment. Story wise, I think they'll take away the moral that money isn't everything,” added producer Kevin Walsh.

Aside from Driver and Lady Gaga, the other cast members are Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, while Salma Hayek plays Pina Auriemma.