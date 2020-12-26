‘When you know, you know’: Roxanne Barcelo says she has tied the knot

Actress Roxanne Barcelo revealed on social media Friday that she got married.

Barcelo did not say when she was engaged and when she tied the knot exactly, even keeping the identity of her husband under wraps.

In a vlog that came out Thursday, Christmas Eve, she talked about the engagement, saying her husband first popped the question after the quarantine was announced, and all they knew was they “were going to get married before the year ends,”

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Totoo pala ’yung ‘when you know, you know.’ I knew from the start na siya ‘yung para sa akin,” Barcelo said.

She was once famously in a relationship with fellow PBB housemate Will Devaughn before they broke up in January 2018, ending 4 years of being together.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: