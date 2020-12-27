'Tahimik lang': Vice Ganda describes Christmas 2020 without an MMFF entry

MANILA – For the first time in years, Vice Ganda is not starring in a Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry.

In a tweet on Friday, the “It’s Showtime” host himself shared that he is not used to having a relatively quiet Christmas Day unlike in the previous years.

“Dec. 25, 2020. Walang MMFF first day kaba and ngarag. Walang cinema tours. Walang mall tours. Walang kaliwa’t kanan na texts and calls from VIVA and Star Cinema kung magkano na ang gross every after screening hours,” he said.

Describing his December 25 this year, he said: “Tahimik lang. Kalmado lang. ibang iba. Kakamiss din.”

Walang MMFF first day kaba and ngarag. Walang cinema tours. Walang mall tours. Walang kaliwa’t kanan na texts and calls from VIVA and Star Cinema kung magkano na ang gross every after screening hours. Tahimik lang. Kalmado lang. ibang iba. Kakamiss din. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 25, 2020

Back in July, the organizers of the MMFF announced the first four entries for the 2020 edition and one of them was Vice Ganda’s “Praybeyt Benjamin 3.”

However, due to constraints posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice Ganda was not able to finish shooting the film in time for the festival.

Since 2012, Vice Ganda has always had a busy Christmas because his movies were always part of the MMFF.

In 2012, he starred in “Sisterakas” followed by “Girl Boy Bakla Tomboy” in 2013. For 2014 to 2015, Vice Ganda headlined “The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin,” “Beauty and the Bestie”

It was a bit different in 2016 because his film that year, “The Super Parental Guardians,” which he co-starred with Coco Martin did not make it to the MMFF.

He made a comeback in 2017 with “Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad” which also starred Daniel Padilla and Pia Wurtzbach.

In 2018 and 2019, respectively, his films “Fantastica” and “The Mall, The Merrier” were also official MMFF entries.

