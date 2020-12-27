LOOK: Kim, Xian spend holidays together in Boracay

MANILA – Kim Chiu and Xian Lim seem like they are having a great time together during the holidays.

On Instagram, Chiu shared that they recently flew to Boracay for a quick escape after months of lockdown.

“First time to ride a plane since lock down, after 11 months,” she said.

While travelling again felt “different” for Chiu, the actress said the airline made sure everything is clean and safe.

Chiu said she is also taking this time to look back on how 2020 went before the world ushers in a new year.

“Five more days. We will welcome another year! Hoping and praying that it will be a lot better for all of us,” she said.

Lim, for his part, has also been sharing some of their sweet moments in the island.

Based on their updates, Lim and Chiu are vacationing with the actress’ family.

Check out some of their photos below.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012.

In a previous interview, Chiu said the pandemic lockdown drew them closer together.

The two were able to spend time together despite the community quarantine because of their work on the ABS-CBN series “Love Thy Woman” during the lockdown.

