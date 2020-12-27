Janella Salvador says 'Filipinos are the worst body shamers'

MANILA – Janella Salvador took to social media to express her disappointment in people who subject others to body-shaming.

On Twitter on Saturday, Salvador wrote: “Filipinos are the worst body shamers.”

Shrugging off the negative energy, she added: “Let me enjoy my christmas pudding in peace. Happy holidays to you too!”

Let me enjoy my christmas pudding in peace. Happy holidays to you too! 😂 — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) December 26, 2020

While there was no indication of what triggered her post, a quick look on her Instagram feed would show how some of her followers commented on her figure in her latest post.

“Hiyang sya sa England malusog sya,” a netizen said.

“Nakakahiyang ang lamig, nakakalakas kumain,” added another.

Salvador’s post shows her and her boyfriend Markus Paterson dancing to the tune of “Holly Jolly Christmas.”

“An extra special Christmas of many firsts. HAPPY Holidays, everybody,” she said in the caption.

Although some focused on her figure, a lot of the actress’ fans also noted how happy she looks with Paterson in England.

In a vlog of singer-actor Kyle Echarri uploaded last September, Paterson admitted his almost two-year relationship with the Kapamilya actress.

The 22-year-old actor said he could not live without Salvador, whom he described as the love of his life.

“I’ve never been in love the way I am. I’ve never felt the love that she makes me feel. ...There is no one or thing that could make me look at another woman the way that I look at her right now,” Paterson said when asked about Salvador.

"Like, it’s not even fair to my family how much I’m in love with this woman. Because I would put her above anything else. To the vague question why I'm still with her, it is because I couldn't live without her. That's as simple as it is," Paterson said.

