How PhilPop found its traction in this pandemic

PhilPop executive director Dinah Remolacio.

MANILA -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has sidetracked and halted many events in our lives (aside from the ghastly toll on human life) in these past nine months. However, even in times of hardship, hope does bloom.

And in the case of the Philippine Popular Music Foundation, or PhilPop for short, it was able to find its legs and traction at this time.

The songwriting competition already made some noise by allowing songs to be written in any dialect and selecting representatives from Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and the National Capital Region. That alone ensured wider and greater participation as well as awareness.

Yet, the challenges remained.

A competition would normally entail a lot of travel, meetings, and at times, focus. With fewer distractions and events and more people online, there was a renewed focus on PhilPop 2020 all the way to its triumphant conclusion last December 20 where Cebu-based singing-songwriting duo, Reon, adjudged winners, are based.

How did PhilPop find its legs at such a difficult time?

With physical meetings and travel disallowed, meetings were held online at far smaller costs but a whole lot safer.

“We had to create more ways to tell our story given the online clutter including budget limitations,” PhilPop executive director Dinah Remolacio. “So we had to be more creative using narratives that can be consumed by the general public through podcasts among others.”

Another key factor in making sure PhilPop moved faster and reached more people was by empowering cluster partners to produce the songs. “Mobility was an issue,” pointed out Remolacio. “So we hired a team of seasoned producers to work with cluster producers to create and record songs.”

The process was replicated during shoot videos given the tight deadlines and a fast approaching Christmas season.

The partnership with Warner, an international brand in recording and music, was huge.

“We needed to get the sensibilities of local producers and the international insights from Warner,” bared Remolacio.

Another key partnership was bringing in adjudicators from Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam who provided a different point of view from what local producers thought was palatable to the musical ear.

Warner Philippines’ managing director Ian Monsod believes the foreign point of view provided a lot of learnings for Filipino music to break beyond its borders.

Offered Monsod: “That excited me because you learn a thing or two and you know there is potential for breaking out. The emphasis on regionalism was a deliberate approach. To go across borders. Go local then to go international. We have to find our unique sound that we can bring outside.”

“The pandemic made their (the regional judges) availability much easier,” underscored Remolacio.

“Decisions had to be made – fast and calculated,” she said. “We had to be flexible and cede responsibilities to others while making sure that everything was of the quality we were looking for.”

From a series of live events, everything had to be done remotely and online leading to its triumphant conclusion. It still needed much coordination though.

“We had to collectively believe in what we do. It’s super cliché-ish but it’s the only way to maneuver the pandemic,” Remolacio said.

