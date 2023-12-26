Album art for K-pop group Seventeen's 'God of Light Music.' Photo: @pledis_17/X

K-pop group Seventeen is capping the year with a special gift to its fans: a trot song.

The 13-member boy band unveiled Tuesday a surprise digital single titled "God of Light Music," which was created on the act's YouTube series "Going Seventeen."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The song was made available on streaming platforms at 12 noon South Korean time (11 a.m. in Manila) alongside a trot remix of "God of Music," the title track off the group's latest extended play "Seventeenth Heaven."

Trot is a form of popular genre of Korean music, distinguished by its repetitive rhythms and vocal inflections.

Seventeen recently wrapped up the Bangkok leg of its "Follow" tour, which will also have a two-day stop at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan in January.

Leader S.Coups and member Jeonghan are currently inactive from the tour and other promotional activities as they recover from their respective surgeries.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO