MANILA -- "Pera, Kwarta, Salapi," a musical film about the lives and struggles of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the entertainment industry, will be screened in the UK in 2023.

"Pera, Kwarta, Salapi" have screenings in London on February 25 at 12 noon; February 26 at 12 noon; March 4 at 12 noon; and March 5 at 2 p.m. The screenings will be held in Phoenix Cinema on 52 High Road.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the film's producer Erasmo “Rusty” Mallillin, CEO of Erasmostar Talents & Entertainment Management, said the film highlights the sacrifices and aspirations of every OFW through songs and dances.

"My expectation is that people will be able to watch the film and enjoy the movie because this is an enjoyable, pleasant movie to watch. It has moral lessons in the end," said Mallillin, who is also an actor in the film.

Aside from fulfilling his childhood dream of making a movie and helping fellow Filipino artists, Mallillin hopes to unify the Filipinos in the UK.

"I am trying to unify the Filipinos in the UK together for the benefit of our culture and traditions. 'Yan ang one way of uniting our people. ... So ang expectation ko is Filipinos here will appreciate that we can produce movies like this -- something pleasant, something musical," said Mallillin, a school teacher in the Philippines who went to London and became a nurse.

According to Mallillin, the film was inspired by the song "Money, Money, Money" from the musical hit "Mamma Mia." After writing the song "Pera, Kwarta, Salapit," which was recorded by Marvin Velasquez, he then decided to make a film.

They started filming "Pera, Kwarta, Salapi" with Velasquez as the lead actor in March this year.

"Alam mo kapag OFW ka, nami-miss mo ang Philippines, lalo na kapag bago ka sa isang bansa. Nami-miss mo ang Philippines, miss mo ang family mo, kaibigan mo, culture at init sa labas, lalo na kapag pumunta ka sa bansang malamig. So naisip ko na gawing musical para maiba naman ang struggles ng OFWs. To make it a bit more a blessing as well because obviously we went abroad to earn some money and support the family back home and to improve ourselves as well. Kaya sabi ko gawing musical," said Mallillin, who used his original compositions in the film.

A first-time screen producer, Mallillin admitted that he learned a lot about filmmaking.

"We’re all newbies in the acting profession. We had to discern the correct body language like facial expressions and gestures that would go well with our acting," he said.

“Since the movie was made during the height of the pandemic, we had to observe strict health protocols and procedures while filming. The financial commitments were also challenging but when the film was finished, I really felt fulfilled that we have created an uplifting movie that pays tribute to our hardworking OFWs,” Mallillin said.



As early as now, Mallillin is thinking of a sequel to "Pera, Kwarta, Salapi."

"Mayroon akong iniisip na sequel diyan sa movie. Iniisip pa lang kung anong klaseng movie ang gagawin but it has something to do with family values. Drama na naman and comedy as well 'yung naiisip ko, story ng taong nagsumikap sa buhay at naging successful. At saka dapat kapag naging successful na ay dapat humble ka pa rin," he shared.

Last October 22 and November 27, a private red carpet screening and sneak preview for "Pera, Kwarta, Salapi" was held in the Philippines at Gateway Mall Cinema 3 and 4 in Quezon City attended by the whole cast and crew.

