MANILA - Andrew Schimmer shared a piece of advice to the public as he marks his first Christmas without his partner, Jho Rovero.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday, Schimmer began his post by greeting his followers a merry Christmas despite feeling down over Rovero’s passing.

“Few days ago, my heart left my body when the love of my life left her body. Advice: don’t waste a single day without you telling your love ones how much you love them, for we do not know what can happen to us when our time comes,” he said.

“Don’t waste your time on arguments or silly small talks. If you’re in love with someone, make sure that person knows how much you love them, make them feel every single bit of your heart. Don’t hesitate to hug somebody, for we do not know when we can hug that person again,” he added.

For Schimmer, regret is the most painful thing one can experience so everyone should “love without hesitation and without reason.”

“Kung ang mahal mo sa buhay ay katabi mo pa ngayon, kapatid, yakapin mo sila nang mahigpit. Hindi mo kailangan ng dahilan para gawin ito, sapat nang dahilan ang mahal mo siya. Iparamdam mo 'tol sa kanya na siya ang buhay at mundo mo, na siya ang reyna ng kaharian ng puso mo, na para sa 'yo siya ang pinakamagaling, pinakamaganda, at pinakaimportante sa lahat,” he said.



“Gawin mo na ang lahat para sa kanya hangga't kaya at puwede niya itong maramdaman. Give everything and anything for love, and you will never regret it.”

Towards the end of his post, Schimmer said he would give up anything in this world just to be with Rovero again one last time.

Rovero passed away last December 20 after being hospitalized for more than a year.

Schimmer uploaded a clip on his Facebook page to share the sad news to netizens. He tearfully revealed that he was filming a game show when he got a call from his wife’s doctor.

According to him, Rovero’s oxygen desaturated and her heart rate started to fall.