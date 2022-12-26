MANILA — Comedian Dennis Padilla shared on Sunday old photos of him with his estranged children with former wife Marjorie Barretto amid their tumultuous relationship.

Individually posting photos with Julia, Claudia and Leon, Padilla greeted each of them with a Merry Christmas while also expressing how much he loves and misses them.

Padilla also posted a greeting for Dani Barretto, Marjorie’s daughter with Kier Legaspi.

Back in June, Padilla took to social media to open up about what being a father means to him.

In a handwritten letter he posted on Instagram, Padilla said being his kids' father is the "greatest honor I have received."

"It allowed me to touch the grace of God even for a moment and to see my love made flesh," he said.

"I have regretfully made mistakes in my life. I may not have been there for you but I always had you in my heart," the comedian added.

Padilla's open letter came on the heels of an online exchange he had with Leon. It stemmed from a post he also made on social media saying Leon and his celebrity sisters, Claudia and Julia, "forgot" to greet him on Father’s Day.

In September, Padilla also aired his grievance against his daughter Julia following the young actress’ interview where she admitted not being ready yet to forgive her father for “so much pain over the years.”

