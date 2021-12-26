Season 2 of Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ drops March 25

Netflix gave “Bridgerton” fans the best Christmas gift of all.

On December 25, which also happened to be the first anniversary of the hit series, the streaming platform revealed that the second season of the Shonda Rhimes show is coming back in March.

The announcement came in the form of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, which the cast members led by Jonathan Bailey read themselves.

“Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton. It’s customary for a first anniversary to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25th,” the letter said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The widely popular series was renewed for two more seasons last April.

In January, Netflix announced that "Bridgerton" had become the streaming platform's most popular new series, watched by over 82 million households.

The first season followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she made her debut in Regency London, seeking a husband.

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, season two will tell the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Bailey) quest for love.

– With Agence France-Presse