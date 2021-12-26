Sandara Park. Instagram: @daraxxi

MANILA — K-pop superstar and former Kapamilya talent Sandara Park said Saturday she wished to return to the Philippines to perform for fans in the country.

In a Twitter post, the 37-year-old artist lamented how she has not visited the Philippines in the past two years, apparently due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[Two years] na ako hindi nakapunta sa [Philippines]. Kelan ba last show ko sa Phil?! Parang ['di] ko na naalala," Park wrote on Twitter.

(I haven't been to the Philippines in 2 years. When was my last show in the Philippines? I feel like I can't remember it anymore.)

"Ang [Christmas] wish ko is to go back to the Phil and be onstage again with [you] guys," she added, addressing Filipino fans.

(My Christmas wish is to go back to the Philippines and be onstage again with you guys.)

Park started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the local industry in 2007.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world. The group disbanded after seven years.

After 2NE1, Park remained active in South Korea's entertainment industry as a host and actress.

