PBA: TNT survives furious ROS rally for bounce back win

The TNT Tropang GIGA are back in the win column after escaping with a slim win against Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA survived a furious rally by the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters to escape with a 95-92 victory on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang GIGA led 93-81 with three minutes and 22 seconds to play but proceeded to give up 11 unanswered points to the Elasto Painters in the closing stretch.

But missed shots by Rey Nambatac and Henry Walker in the final seconds allowed TNT to hold onto the lead, and Poy Erram iced the game with two free throws.

It was a winning debut for TNT import Aaron Fuller, who replaced the injured McKenzie Moore as the Tropang GIGA's reinforcement for the PBA Governors' Cup. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes.

Mikey Williams paced TNT with 25 points, six assists, and five boards.

It was a bounce back victory for the Tropang GIGA who were coming off an 83-80 defeat to the Meralco Bolts last December 22.