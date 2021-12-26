How Nadine Lustre spent Christmas in Siargao

MANILA - Actress Nadine Lustre continued helping those in need in Siargao even on Christmas Day, making her holiday and many others’ extra meaningful.

As seen in her Instagram updates, she went around the island along with the teams she’s working with to assist in the distribution of relief goods, sacks of rice and medical supplies from various organizations.

Earlier this week, Lustre worked with Greenpeace Philippines in setting up solar stations where residents can charge their electronic devices.

Lustre, 28, has a home in Siargao. She has been shuttling between Manila and the island, where she resides for weeks or months at a time.

Since super typhoon Odette devastated the island, Lustre and her rumored boyfriend, businessman Christophe Bariou, have been non-stop in giving aid to Siargao locals.