MANILA - Local celebrities took a much-deserved break this Christmas to bond with their family, friends, and loved ones.
Due to the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of them just stayed at home unlike in the past holidays where some of them travel abroad to celebrate.
Here is a look at how they celebrated Christmas day this year:
Kathryn Bernardo makes Christmas celebration meaningful with her family.
Celebrity couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu spent Christmas with the actress' family at Balesin.
Vice Ganda is all smiles as he enjoys Noche Buena with his family at home.
Gerald Anderson is part of the Barretto family for this year's Christmas celebration.
Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera pose with their children Zia and Ziggy for their pink-themed family Christmas photo.
It's a happy gathering for Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo, who are spending their second Christmas as a married couple.
Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola share a kiss by the Christmas tree to celebrate the occasion.
"Love is the reason for the season," says Bianca Gonzalez as she spends Christmas with husband JC Intal, their two kids and other relatives.
John Prats, Isabel Oli and their three children all dress up in yellow to ring in this year's Christmas festivities.
Pops Fernandez shares photo of her 'modern family' with ex-husband Martin Nievera taken on Christmas day.
Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo and their three kids spend Christmas at home with the actor's parents.
"Happy Holidays from the Pangilinans," Donny says as he shares a photo of their family on Christmas day.