'Dune' streams this Christmas on HBO GO via SKY

More Filipino viewers will now be able to watch the legendary sci-fi blockbuster “Dune” at the comfort of their own homes.

For those who missed its theatrical run, SKY is now offering "Dune" via HBO Go beginning Christmas day.

Helmed by French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, among others.

Set thousands of years in the future, the film follows the destined hero Paul Atreides (Chalamet), heir to Duke Leto (Isaac) and warrior priestess Lady Jessica (Ferguson), as he goes into the treacherous depths of planet Arrakis to harvest spice.

However, in order to obtain the spice, Paul must endure the planet's inhospitable conditions, including scorching heat, whipping sandstorms, and the planet's deadliest creatures.

He also has to deal with an ongoing power struggle against House Harkkonen, led by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Skarsgård), who will stop at nothing to secure Arrakis' most valuable resource.

Last October, Warner Bros announced it will release a second "Dune" movie in October 2023.