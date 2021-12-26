Photo from UDD's official Facebook page

MANILA — Vocalist Armi Millare has left popular indie band Up Dharma Down (UDD), the band announced Sunday.

In a post on the band's official Facebook page, the remaining members — Carlos Tañada, Ean Mayor, and Paul Yap — assured fans that UDD would continue to make music under its longtime label, Terno Recordings.

"This will be a new and different adventure for us and we hope you can be a part of it too," they said.

The trio thanked Millare "for sharing her talent and artistry in the songs we created together."

"Although we're sad to see her leave the band, we wish her all the best as she embarks on her solo career. And we hope you can all support her future projects as well."

The remaining members also thanked fans "for being with us on this journey" in the past 17 years.

"We are so grateful. We really wouldn't have made it this far without all of you," they said, appealing to listeners to "keep supporting OPM."

Formed in 2004, UDD has released four studio albums and is known for its hit singles such as "Oo," "Tadhana," and "Indak."